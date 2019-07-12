Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Whitnell & Co Decreased Position; Bsw Wealth Partners Has Boosted Grainger W W Com (GWW) Holding

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $267.66. About 170,339 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $138.49. About 2.27 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO) by 89,118 shares to 119,778 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Intl Eqty Etf (SCHF) by 39,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,842 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Esg Msci Eafe.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.05% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Da Davidson Communications, Montana-based fund reported 2,821 shares. 4,205 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,215 shares in its portfolio. 1.06 million were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 8,750 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Srb Corp accumulated 2,336 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cwm Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 66 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% or 30,678 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tobam has 2% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 131,555 shares. 521,180 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Parkside Retail Bank & Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 12 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 419,134 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 164,615 were accumulated by Montag A & Assocs. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 0.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,043 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Foundation Advsr holds 172,609 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greenwich Wealth Limited Com owns 3,545 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 100,189 shares. The Maryland-based Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2.23 million are held by Stifel. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company accumulated 842,154 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Michigan-based Blue Chip Prns Inc has invested 2.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Provident Trust Co owns 4,858 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 115,414 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.31 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.