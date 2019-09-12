Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holder Bridges Investment Management Decreased Position; Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Lifted Its Position in Trimble Navigation (TRMB) by $384,075

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 24,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 187,432 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.11M, down from 211,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 5.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Trimble Navigation (TRMB) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 8,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 27,462 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Trimble Navigation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 1.02M shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 24/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMBLE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Rev $742.2M; 18/04/2018 – Trimble Announces New Field Solutions for Land and Construction Surveying; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR: Trimble Outlook Reflects Sizable Debt-Funded Acquisition and Initial Pro Forma Leverage That Is High for the Rating; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019 WITH OPERATING CASH FLOW OF GREATER THAN $50 MLN; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY-HELD VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 26c; 19/04/2018 – Trimble Adds New Distributor to its Global Vantage Network for Agriculture in Hungary; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL CASH-DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.40 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 17,304 shares to 536,747 shares, valued at $104.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Quality Dividend In (QDF) by 14,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc Wisconsin Com (NASDAQ:FISV).

