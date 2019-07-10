Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder West Chester Capital Advisors Trimmed Stake by $381,555; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Decreased Its Stake in Chevron (CVX) by $340,464 as Stock Value Rose

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Inc (CVX) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 2,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,799 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 18,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Chevron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $124.93. About 1.29M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $141.12. About 941,688 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer & Associates Inv Counsel Ca holds 19,760 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Holt Capital Advisors Lc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp has 0.88% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amer Asset Management accumulated 0.4% or 3,772 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Lc holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,130 shares. Violich Cap accumulated 114,604 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 172,609 shares. Bainco Int, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 142,501 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability Co holds 107,006 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh has 1.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rock Point Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,456 shares. Sonata Cap Grp Inc holds 6,068 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 58,943 shares. Sns Financial Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 9,030 shares stake. Eastern Natl Bank reported 1.71% stake.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.58 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. The insider Ourada Jeanette L sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.39 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,911 shares to 66,064 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 12,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).