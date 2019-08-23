Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake Maintained by Williams Jones & Associates Llc; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Delta Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $454,914

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 24,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 706,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.78M, up from 682,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12 million shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (B (RBGLY) by 9,300 shares to 44,399 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited Com by 20,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,721 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Could Turn Around After its Strong Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Duff Phelps Inv Com holds 28,805 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 10,579 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.42% or 6,016 shares in its portfolio. Sabal Commerce reported 2.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Highstreet Asset Incorporated holds 218,741 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Tiemann Invest Advsr Llc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,684 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 2.74% or 199,614 shares in its portfolio. 41,181 were accumulated by Morgan Dempsey Capital Lc. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 426 shares. Strategic Financial invested in 0.72% or 37,482 shares. Liberty Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capstone Fincl holds 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 11,036 shares. Godsey & Gibb has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Advisor Partners Limited Liability Co has 1.47% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 82,008 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Commercial Bank invested 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mairs And Power has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stellar Ltd Co invested in 0.28% or 1,121 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 93,354 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Pinnacle stated it has 19,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Greenleaf holds 5,440 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cordasco Finance owns 130 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Towercrest Cap Mngmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,231 shares. The Kentucky-based Argi Lc has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). British Columbia Investment Management holds 127,594 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Llc accumulated 838 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.01% stake. Papp L Roy & Assoc reported 3,341 shares. Stanley owns 6,699 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Asset Strategies holds 0.28% or 3,095 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Budgeting spat puts Boeing contract for AWACS upgrade at risk – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close With Mixed Results Thursday, Dow Up 0.19% – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,583 shares to 262,800 shares, valued at $27.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,670 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).