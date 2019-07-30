Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder West Chester Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Beaumont Financial Partners Upped by $5.14 Million Its Holding

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 3.47 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer –

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 553.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 13,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,926 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 2,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $345.63. About 3.35M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – ALERIS – ENTERED MULTI-YR CONTRACT WITH BOEING TO SUPPLY ALUMINUM PLATE, SHEET FOR PRODUCTION OF VARIOUS AIRPLANE MODELS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT NO. 3219, DATED FEB 1, 2013, BETWEEN AMERICAN & BOEING – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

