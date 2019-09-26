Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Mai Wealth Advisors Decreased Position by $906,002; Bluespruce Investments LP Holding In Comcast (CMCSA) Was Lifted

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 6,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 175,719 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.47 million, down from 182,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 4.23 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 76.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 5.85M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.50M, up from 3.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 17.62 million shares traded or 5.10% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 02/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Meek Mill speaks to @LesterHoltNBC in his first in-depth interview since his; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 26/04/2018 – WJHG-TV: BREAKING: NBC News is reporting Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in his retrial. More details to…; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings, bolstered by gains in NBCUniversal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 18/04/2018 – NBC News PR: Sunday @DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Bela and Martha Karolyi Break Their Silence with @SavannahGuthrie in “Silent No

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.37 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 3,816 shares to 16,048 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

