Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Cibc World Markets Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Declined; Bluefin Trading Has Upped Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $1.50 Million as Shares Rose

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 148.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 14,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 24,839 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 548,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.49M, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc holds 8,980 shares. Ht holds 14,879 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa stated it has 141,284 shares. 31,477 are held by Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,583 shares. The Virginia-based Toth Advisory has invested 1.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,274 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.08% or 2.15M shares. Moreover, Old Point Trust Services N A has 4.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 58,631 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Or holds 3.09% or 68,780 shares in its portfolio. Horan Capital Advsrs reported 15,899 shares stake. Apriem accumulated 0.1% or 2,707 shares. Personal Corporation reported 289,660 shares. Cls Limited Liability has 2,126 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.11M are held by Commerce National Bank.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Management Presents at Barclays 2019 Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Management Presents at 14th Annual Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 61,922 shares to 183,192 shares, valued at $20.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 493,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.