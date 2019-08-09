Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined While Cypress Capital Management Cut by $1.49 Million Its Stake; Black Diamond Capital Management Lifted Its Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Holding

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 10,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 107,107 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, down from 117,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 1.38M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 126 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 29,326 shares to 285,366 shares, valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Inc (ZMH).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Johnson & Johnson Dropped 4% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.52M shares. Fairfield Bush & Company has 1.98% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 42,630 shares. Cumberland Prtn Ltd has 0.95% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 67,587 shares. Azimuth Management Llc accumulated 196,680 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter owns 84,697 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. 197,970 are held by Stewart Patten Co Limited Co. Citizens & Northern holds 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6,288 shares. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Company holds 1.94% or 214,906 shares. Leisure Management accumulated 15,056 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 115,414 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 140,600 shares. Waters Parkerson Co Ltd Liability Co reported 161,466 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Atlanta Capital Management L L C has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).