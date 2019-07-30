Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Nbt Bank N A Has Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Black Creek Investment Management Holding In Schein Henry (HSIC) Was Has Increased

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 2,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,174 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, down from 105,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 6.75M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 94,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.66 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 742,598 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc – HSIC; 01/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PRESIDENT JAMES BRESLAWSKI ASSUMES NEW ROLE AS; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – ON MAY 21, 2018, CO OBTAINED A $400 MILLION UNSECURED LOAN – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,130 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corpo (HYG) by 8,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Consulate has invested 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Lp reported 33,700 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman invested in 1.19% or 165,470 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,614 shares. Saratoga & Inv Mgmt has 216,585 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Addison Cap Co reported 46,053 shares. Baillie Gifford has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Doliver Advisors LP accumulated 0.51% or 9,062 shares. Colony Gp Lc has 0.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 60,463 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 2.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 109,947 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% stake. 19.06M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Harvey Inv Ltd holds 5.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 239,377 shares. Wellington Shields stated it has 15,640 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.63 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 369,357 shares to 7.26 million shares, valued at $167.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inovalon Hldgs Inc by 474,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.65M shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.