Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Upped Its Stake by $349,168 as Shares Declined; Bb&T (BBT) Holding Has Increased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 2,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 17,758 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47 million, up from 15,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $131.03. About 573,231 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 494 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 10,159 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $499.13 million, up from 9,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 433,780 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rench Wealth Mngmt has 2.87% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 32,134 shares. 4.02M were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 23,170 shares. Hanlon Invest Mgmt owns 2,010 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gulf Interest National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 1.49% or 641,885 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap, a Florida-based fund reported 36,487 shares. Horan Mngmt stated it has 54,988 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Lincoln Capital Ltd Llc owns 30,593 shares. Stone Run Cap Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 2,750 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northside Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 10,903 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Incorporated reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 11.87 million were reported by Invesco Limited. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech holds 0.89% or 1.19 million shares. Arvest Bancorp Tru Division invested in 1.47% or 154,843 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $652.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Chemours Company by 154 shares to 392 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) by 75 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Research Global Invsts reported 0.02% stake. Grp Incorporated has invested 0.06% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 280,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan And Sheerar has invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Fmr Llc holds 0.01% or 1.83M shares. Moreover, First Eagle Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.65% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 13.12M shares. Dodge & Cox, California-based fund reported 20.55M shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Carroll Fincl Associates Inc owns 178,033 shares. Thomasville Fincl Bank reported 18,654 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pennsylvania Trust Company invested in 0.02% or 12,132 shares. Argent Tru Com has invested 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 0.03% or 69,612 shares.

