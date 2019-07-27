Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose; Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Share Value Rose While Cardinal Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 4,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 710,041 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.13M, up from 705,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 249,881 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 30/05/2018 – BMO CFO SAYS IT’S `TOO EARLY TO TELL’ IMPACT FROM BASEL REFORMS; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL CFO FLYNN COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 06/03/2018 – BMO BOOSTS MORTGAGE GUARANTEE RATE PERIOD FROM 90 TO 130 DAYS; 05/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal CEO Seeks to Speed Up Efficiency Improvements; 30/05/2018 – BMO SEES MORTGAGE DROP `POSITIVE’ GIVEN INTENT TO COOL MARKET; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS CORP GKOS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – BONAVISTA ENERGY CORP BNP.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1.75 FROM C$1.35; 16/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Montreal $575m+ No-Grow Prime Auto ABS; 23/03/2018 – Bank of Montreal Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – BMO SAYS DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PACE ISN’T GOING TOO FAST

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,196 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 36,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,065 shares to 116,702 shares, valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,980 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU).

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp Com (NYSE:MFC) by 42,525 shares to 382,923 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P U.S. Value Etf (IUSV) by 8,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).