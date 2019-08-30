Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Holding by $781,736; Bamco Position in Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Raised as Share Price Rose

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 33935.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 400,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 401,963 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84 million, up from 1,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 1.09M shares traded or 31.53% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 54,996 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 60,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $128.69. About 206,783 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 169,209 shares to 188,166 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 130,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $66,320 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 3,250 shares in its portfolio. Amp Invsts Ltd accumulated 161,080 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Lp holds 75,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com holds 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) or 8,190 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 137,527 shares. 51,667 were accumulated by Phocas Financial. Cohen & Steers Inc stated it has 17.82 million shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 56,567 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0.03% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) or 14,344 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp, a Japan-based fund reported 5.17M shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research Inc has 575,007 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 8,410 were reported by Quantbot Tech Lp. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 12.39M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 4,505 shares to 38,017 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.09 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Comm Limited Partnership has 36,508 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Advisors Sa invested in 0.21% or 10,186 shares. 113,598 are owned by Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 19,380 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Marathon Asset Llp reported 2.06M shares or 3.84% of all its holdings. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp invested in 0.65% or 31,936 shares. Kepos Capital LP owns 18,517 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 47,668 shares. Syntal Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 10,978 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Freestone Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc holds 315,996 shares or 3.77% of its portfolio. Alabama-based Baltimore has invested 1.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cibc Asset reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Diker Mgmt Lc has 1,700 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 8.14 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P.

