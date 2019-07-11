Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) Holder Btr Capital Management Lowered Position as Market Value Rose; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Trimmed Post Hldgs (POST) Position by $435,564

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 6,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, down from 79,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson& Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $139.67. About 4.21 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 17,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $107.97. About 210,495 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 21.70% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.06 per share. POST’s profit will be $95.31 million for 20.92 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.78% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. Shares for $28,157 were bought by CALLISON EDWIN H. Shares for $240,374 were sold by BROWN JAY W on Thursday, February 7.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 23,897 shares to 57,330 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 11,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 12,700 shares. Route One Inv Commerce LP has invested 15.47% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc accumulated 4,507 shares. Weik Cap Management reported 5,000 shares stake. St Johns Investment Mgmt Com Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 25,598 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 589,743 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Starr Inc reported 36,511 shares stake. Prelude Mngmt owns 199 shares. B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt has 0.6% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 13,975 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 21,692 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 26,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James & owns 109,344 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Swiss Natl Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 121,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Trust Co Na holds 62,789 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd holds 203 shares. Comgest Global Invsts Sas holds 5.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.64M shares. Bridgecreek Management Ltd Com holds 10,535 shares. Vestor Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 117,430 shares. Orrstown Ser Incorporated has invested 1.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hudson Valley Investment Adv owns 41,361 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Gp Incorporated Ltd Com has 15,718 shares. Beacon Grp holds 49,141 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability accumulated 135,929 shares. Professional Advisory holds 3.79% or 135,115 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 12.71 million shares. Argi Serv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Security Savings Bank Of So Dak owns 2.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,124 shares. Richard C Young And Co stated it has 96,202 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfs Value Fund Cl I (MEIIX) by 30,342 shares to 93,503 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.