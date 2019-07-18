Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Rose While Geller Family Office Services Has Upped Position; Axiom International Investors Lifted Its Stake in Servicenow (NOW) by $3.86 Million as Market Value Rose

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 15,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.63M, up from 157,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $294.14. About 374,125 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.63. About 1.87M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility at low end of range – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “J&J (JNJ), in Response to Report About Criminal Probe in Talc Case, Says Implications There is New Development is Wrong – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Canopy Growth, Cheniere, CSX, Johnson & Johnson, Motorola, Slack, Tilray, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Limited holds 6,218 shares. 37,130 are owned by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Interocean Cap Ltd Llc invested in 226,283 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Wesbanco Bank holds 266,227 shares. Assetmark stated it has 5,201 shares. 56,287 are held by Toth Advisory. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1,828 shares. Stack Fincl Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pecaut & Communication reported 37,202 shares stake. Bancorporation Of The West holds 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 21,549 shares. Capital Invsts reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oakworth Cap holds 0.58% or 20,187 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, North Point Managers Oh has 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 68,860 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $32.40 million activity. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369. WADORS PATRICIA L also sold $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, February 7. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63 million worth of stock. Schneider David sold $1.71 million worth of stock or 7,750 shares. CODD RONALD E F sold 100,000 shares worth $22.01 million.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 84,441 shares to 144,095 shares, valued at $26.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 838,775 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scge Lp has invested 9.42% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 2,757 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 149,320 shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett & Incorporated has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Synovus Fincl accumulated 561 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Limited reported 1.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1,586 shares. 122,999 are owned by Ithaka Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rmb Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cambridge Inv Research Advisors holds 0.02% or 8,074 shares. Alps Advisors has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nomura owns 0.26% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 246,717 shares.