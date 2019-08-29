Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Whitnell & Co Has Decreased Stake; Avon Prods (AVP) Holder Hap Trading Lifted Its Position

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 1502.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 694,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The institutional investor held 740,388 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 46,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 3.21 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 04/04/2018 – The Fantastic Follies of Mrs Rich, Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – thoughtful, lively and fun; 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 20/03/2018 – Avon Products: Steven F. Mayer to Retire From Board, Effective Immediately; 24/04/2018 – LG Household buys Avon Japan for $96m; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO NOMINATE JAMES MITAROTONDA FOR ELECTION TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Avon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Avon loss narrows, sales rise on growing demand for fragrances; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $128.24. About 4.76M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B

More notable recent Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Yacktman Fund Comments on Avon – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Avon to Present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 513,150 shares to 736,425 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) by 720,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,400 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (JNK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 82 are owned by Cordasco Financial Ntwk. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 39,183 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 317,157 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 266,437 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Rodgers Brothers Incorporated invested in 11,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 7,179 shares. Texas-based Hbk Investments Lp has invested 0.01% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Shelton Capital owns 127 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Moreover, Fil Limited has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 221 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 3,833 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 266,952 shares. Karp Cap reported 10,000 shares.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 5,848 shares to 153,406 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fd (JRS) by 31,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.