Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined While Mai Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $906,002; Auxier Asset Management Position in Legg Mason (LM) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 6,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 175,719 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.47M, down from 182,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc. (LM) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 7,020 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269,000, down from 15,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 391,768 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of; 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Cash Position Was $736.1 Million at March 31; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Rev $785.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Legg Mason Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LM); 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2018; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason End-March Assets Under Mgmt $754.1B vs End-Dec. $767.2B

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $77.71M for 10.18 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 28,749 shares. Strs Ohio reported 14,224 shares stake. Art Advisors Lc owns 33,402 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Invesco reported 1.53M shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 148,712 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 141,204 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Eam Investors has 0.46% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Stifel Corporation reported 617,047 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 15,621 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,035 shares. Montag A Assocs Inc has 135,070 shares. Peddock Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.52% or 6,987 shares. Ellington Limited Co reported 4,500 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc has 4.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lathrop Investment Management accumulated 4,902 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Valley Advisers Inc reported 9,603 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Sage Grp has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Portland Glob Limited Liability Company holds 8,666 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,500 shares. Moreover, Madrona Finance Limited Liability has 0.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amp Ltd holds 0.87% or 1.12 million shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 37,110 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 1.2% or 31.66 million shares. Consulate stated it has 2,957 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 23,581 shares to 79,421 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 8,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).