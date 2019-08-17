Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Birinyi Associates Decreased Holding as Valuation Declined; At&T (T) Holder Guardian Capital LP Has Raised Stake

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 20.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 103,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 599,876 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81 million, up from 495,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 12,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 0.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hanson Doremus Inv Management holds 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 13,006 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 2.76 million shares. Fincl Mngmt Professionals Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 649 shares. Patten Patten Tn has 93,648 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brighton Jones Llc accumulated 19,338 shares or 0.33% of the stock. 10 owns 3.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 112,201 shares. Cordasco Ntwk has invested 1.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gladius Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 331,807 were accumulated by Davis R M. Parsons Ri accumulated 127,764 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Oppenheimer & invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stralem reported 2.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Burns J W And Inc New York has invested 2.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 4,500 shares to 18,044 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,891 shares to 66,707 shares, valued at $12.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 20,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,332 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.47% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 53.13M shares. Hourglass Capital Llc holds 2.6% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 285,110 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company accumulated 80,988 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Td Cap Management Lc has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Advsr Cap Mngmt Llc reported 798,491 shares. Frontier Investment reported 490,303 shares. Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 15,436 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 0.75% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 72,640 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation reported 69,926 shares stake. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 14,347 shares. Wagner Bowman invested in 36,852 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 17.85M shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 7,814 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: The Mass Exodus Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Deere Q3 Earnings Miss, Outlook (NYSE: DE) – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 16, 2019.