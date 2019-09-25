Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Has Raised by Alethea Capital Management Llc; Atika Capital Management Increases Stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 30.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 42,500 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84M, up from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $149.84. About 229,420 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 451.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,759 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $384,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $131.1. About 1.80 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Lc reported 21,844 shares. Barnett & Company invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Columbus Circle Investors has invested 1.1% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 26,209 were reported by Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability Company. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Lc owns 8,080 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eminence Capital Limited Partnership has invested 2.79% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Barclays Public Ltd Llc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 405,864 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 96,048 shares. Lomas Capital Mgmt Limited holds 204,131 shares. Sandler Cap has 88,632 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Broadview Limited Liability reported 1.03% stake. Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp has 4.07% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Next Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 207 shares. 2.59M are held by Price T Rowe Md. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.07% stake.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd by 25,010 shares to 32,990 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 123,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

