Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder West Chester Capital Advisors Cut Stake; Assurant (AIZ) Shareholder Kwmg Trimmed Stake by $2.10 Million as Stock Value Declined

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $131.83. About 1.35M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 –

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 22,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,967 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 24,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $112.14. About 33,873 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 08/03/2018 – Assurant Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 19,104 shares to 218,716 shares, valued at $24.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 7,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Financial Advisers Limited Co holds 0% or 4,612 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Management has 0.12% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 11,455 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Moreover, Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 101,721 shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd holds 0.08% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 10,349 shares. Annex Advisory Ser Limited Com holds 0.05% or 3,626 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Mutual Of America Capital Management accumulated 0.01% or 8,211 shares. Royal London Asset Limited invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.29% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Hennessy Advsr holds 0.74% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) or 167,500 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 15,440 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Of Vermont reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.11 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $130.95 million for 13.16 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

