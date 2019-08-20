Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Quantres Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake; Assetmark Has Increased Its Wabtec Com (WAB) Stake by $2.75 Million as Shares Rose

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 32,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 33,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 2.21M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (WAB) by 7560.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 37,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 38,149 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 1.17M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Another trade for 16.97M shares valued at $1.19B was made by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Short Treas Bd (SHV) by 1.53M shares to 526,908 shares, valued at $58.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM) by 58,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,957 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Ln Tsr (TLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs reported 91,034 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Amer Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Nexus Investment Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 0.01% or 22,023 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 35 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 42 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 19,895 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 154 shares. Ohio-based Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Iat Reinsurance Limited holds 0.01% or 647 shares in its portfolio. Weik Capital owns 3,240 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP accumulated 78 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.02% or 33,307 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.39 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,800 shares to 7,700 shares, valued at $908,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 60,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

