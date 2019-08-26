Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Boosted Stake; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Value Rose, Van Den Berg Management I Cut Its Position by $442,944

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 9,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 450,484 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77M, down from 459,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 6.64 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS FINE REDUCED PREV. NET INCOME TO $5.1B; 06/03/2018 – Nuns steer Wells Fargo on to righteous path; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but they have a good fundamental business; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark; 08/05/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – More Wells Fargo Advisors Jump Ship — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (fully Phased-In) of 12.0%; 14/03/2018 – Declining bitcoin prices are not a sign that the market will fall too, says Chris Harvey, Wells Fargo strategist; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 4,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 85,847 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00 million, up from 80,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $127.24. About 3.52 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson and Johnson opioid ruling expected today – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares to 15,810 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,916 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.39M are held by Coho Prtnrs. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership reported 663,738 shares. 167,076 were reported by Blackhill Capital. 17,301 were accumulated by Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 3.38 million shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited reported 4.28% stake. Towercrest Capital Management accumulated 0.22% or 5,495 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 177,148 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Com owns 370 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has 1.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tennessee-based Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Associated Banc invested 1.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Llc has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Whittier Tru Com holds 1.6% or 373,721 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 23,144 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: American Eagle Outfitters, Chevron, Grocery Outlet And More – Benzinga” published on August 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Duke Energy to start renewables plan for large customers in October – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.42 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.