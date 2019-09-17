Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Held by Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd; As Wal Mart (WMT) Shares Rose, Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Raised Position

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Wal Mart Inc. (WMT) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 39,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 315,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.89 million, up from 276,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Wal Mart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $116.47. About 3.01 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Sued By Former Executive Alleging Unlawful Conduct In E-commerce: Reports — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 09/05/2018 – CalSTRS opts to engage with assault weapon retailers, not divest; 11/05/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart deal: SoftBank undecided on exiting Flipkart; 10/04/2018 – WALMART & POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE GROCERY; 24/05/2018 – Walmart Joins Silicon Valley in Courting Moms Returning to Work; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda and Sainsbury’s announce UK merger deal; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 11/04/2018 – WALMART TO START SELLING SOYLENT MEAL REPLACEMENT PRODUCTS

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 219.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 446,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 650,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.54M, up from 203,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $129.48. About 2.83M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6,458 shares to 637,509 shares, valued at $35.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 631,664 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jaffetilchin Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 4,373 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 5.26 million shares. Whitnell Commerce reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Strs Ohio invested in 814,616 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 45,452 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Grp holds 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 507 shares. Fmr Ltd has 25.40 million shares. Iowa Bank & Trust owns 2,312 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins owns 16.80M shares. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Altavista Wealth Management holds 58,280 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.91% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 25,199 shares. Anchor Llc owns 0.59% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 148,094 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,588 shares.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tivo Corp by 110,317 shares to 43,716 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 681,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Innoviva Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.