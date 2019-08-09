Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined While Alpine Investment Management Has Cut Stake; As Visa Cl A (V) Stock Price Rose, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Decreased by $2.04 Million Its Position

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 13,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 145,738 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.76 million, down from 158,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $179.6. About 3.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 15,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 822,114 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.92M, down from 837,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $132.26. About 2.46 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.29 billion for 31.40 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Ltd Liability Company reported 2,164 shares. 623,595 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Com. Thornburg Invest Mngmt Inc owns 548,682 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.61% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stratos Wealth Limited has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 26,413 shares. 692,379 were accumulated by American. Arrowstreet Lp holds 1.11% or 3.01M shares. Wedgewood Prtn has 7.91% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management invested in 1.18% or 19,168 shares. Albion Fincl Ut owns 99,112 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lc has invested 0.4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Checchi Advisers Limited Com has 0.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 17,163 shares. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 6,790 shares. 2,636 were reported by Sol Cap Mgmt.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Llc has invested 1.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cumberland Ptnrs Limited stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Proshare Advsr Limited Co holds 1.22 million shares. Td Asset owns 2.52 million shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Wade G W And holds 2.05% or 155,439 shares. Asset Mngmt owns 172,586 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Spc Fincl Incorporated has 4,850 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.13% or 840,187 shares. Everett Harris & Ca holds 799,243 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 2.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cortland Mo invested in 0.05% or 1,997 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc has invested 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 1.64 million shares or 5.03% of its portfolio. Centre Asset Mngmt Lc reported 50,440 shares stake. Maple Cap Management holds 3.31% or 100,694 shares in its portfolio.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,850 shares to 928,638 shares, valued at $94.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Flow Inc by 164,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.