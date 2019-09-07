Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Tompkins Financial Decreased Holding; As Viacom New (VIAB) Shares Rose, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Raised by $16.30 Million Its Stake

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 79.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 582,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.92 million, up from 732,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 9.04M shares traded or 83.06% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – Nickelodeon Star JoJo Siwa Joins Adventure Game “Star Stable Online” To Inspire And Empower Girls Around The World; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS CEO Moonves and/or directors supportive of him as he battles to impose his will on the mgmt. structure of a combined CBS/Viacom, sources say; 14/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal; 10/04/2018 – `Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Scores Highest Rated Series Premiere in MTV History on Live+3; 14/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 30/05/2018 – Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, Migos, H.E.R., and Ella Mai Set to Perform at the “BET Awards” 2018; 13/03/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Sources close to $CBS- $VIAB tell me conversations between both special committees about a potential merger are; 03/04/2018 – CBS Said to Make Lowball Offer for Viacom (Video); 16/05/2018 – NOGGIN, Nickelodeon’s Preschool Subscription Service, Expands Educational Offerings with Addition of New Spanish-Language Content; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones firm over Viacom merger

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 30,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,428 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 48,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 42,674 shares to 10,901 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 99,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 890,924 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Ind Fd Etf (BND) by 279,584 shares to 343,586 shares, valued at $27.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 9,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.