Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Foothills Asset Management LTD Lifted Position by $1.60 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Upped by $11.57 Million Its Stake

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 552.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 202,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 239,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.70 million, up from 36,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.94. About 5.43M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 107.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 22,138 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 10,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $131.56. About 3.32 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 7,969 shares to 3,750 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Martingale Asset Lp has 0.81% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.35M shares. 23.24M were reported by Invesco. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Corp has 796,227 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.77% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 86,800 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Co accumulated 0.48% or 131,300 shares. Country Trust Savings Bank has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 540,171 shares. 1,890 were reported by Barnett & Co. Maple Mngmt holds 140,165 shares. Allstate holds 0.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 367,720 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt invested 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Franklin Street Nc invested in 0.99% or 134,963 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated owns 5.27M shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. 185,526 are held by Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

