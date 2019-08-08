Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Share Value Declined While White Pine Capital Has Trimmed by $528,895 Its Holding; As Us Bancorp (USB) Stock Price Rose, Wesbanco Bank Has Upped by $1.36 Million Its Stake

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 28,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 286,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82 million, up from 258,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 3.57 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 3,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 36,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 40,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $131.69. About 3.36M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 8,144 shares to 10,623 shares, valued at $985,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,223 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (IWP).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares to 21,365 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) by 133,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW).