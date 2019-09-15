Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Upped Position by $349,168; As United Rentals (URI) Market Valuation Declined, Bbt Capital Management Decreased Holding by $385,704

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 55.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 2,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 2,313 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $307,000, down from 5,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.88 million shares traded or 35.57% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 2,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 17,758 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47M, up from 15,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 5.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lc holds 0.04% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldg owns 80,367 shares. Congress Asset Ma holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 47,813 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.09% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). American Grp Inc has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Savings Bank Of Mellon owns 564,324 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). British Columbia Invest, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 22,630 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 18,016 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 922,224 shares in its portfolio. 103,147 were accumulated by Axa. Hartford Investment has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 124,351 are owned by National Pension Service. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 113,478 shares.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals: Put This One On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Bbt Capital Management Llc, which manages about $85.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 50,686 shares to 63,531 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92 million for 5.61 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell in September – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fundx Investment Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,500 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 5.19 million shares. Bainco Int Invsts stated it has 110,521 shares. Cap Mngmt New York holds 0.38% or 1,668 shares in its portfolio. 5,530 were reported by Alley Ltd Liability. Mcf Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.27% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,531 shares. 1.33 million are owned by Calamos Limited Co. Vista Capital Prns Inc reported 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Orca Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 7,350 shares. Tanaka Cap Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 114 shares. 25,354 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company. Blue Financial Cap, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 19,970 shares. Snow Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,200 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 0.87% or 823,577 shares.