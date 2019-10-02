Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Pettee Investors Cut Stake by $484,415 as Share Price Declined; As Union Pac (UNP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Decreased by $2.97 Million Its Position

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 3,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 130,474 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.17M, down from 133,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 5.70 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 17,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 19,996 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, down from 37,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.95. About 5.30M shares traded or 66.76% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci (INDA) by 10,145 shares to 43,459 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,261 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust holds 8.55M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0.53% stake. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 2.67% or 13,392 shares. Papp L Roy Associate stated it has 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Brick & Kyle Assoc invested in 0.27% or 1,693 shares. Virginia-based Markel has invested 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hightower Trust Svcs Lta owns 35,274 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 333,402 shares. Orrstown Financial Serv Inc invested in 1.7% or 7,351 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 2.75M shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company (Wy) has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 170 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp holds 104,232 shares. Kings Point Management holds 6,366 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Guardian Capital Advisors Limited Partnership has 4,225 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca invested in 5,734 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.04 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.25 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

