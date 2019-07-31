Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Lifted Holding by $478,438 as Stock Rose; As Triumph Group (TGI) Shares Declined, Lsv Asset Management Decreased Holding

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.96. About 5.20 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) by 75.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 608,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,237 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 808,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.75% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.32. About 1.00 million shares traded or 92.60% up from the average. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 4.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $2.10; 26/03/2018 – Data Boss Sub of TGI Solar Group Capital Structure Update; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 03/04/2018 – TGI Thursdays Lottery Continues at Barona Resort & Casino Through April 26; 03/04/2018 – Inventure Foods Expands TGI Fridays® Snack Line With New Party Bites and Potato Skins Varieties; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 EPS 0c-EPS 50c; 03/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – PARTNERS WITH GULFSTREAM TO OPTIMIZE BUSINESS JET STRUCTURES SUPPLY CHAIN; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss $298.8M

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Davenport And Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 57,172 are owned by Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Comm. Van Strum & Towne invested in 38,224 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtn Ltd Co owns 1.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 246,976 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,092 shares. 97,176 are owned by Amica Mutual. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc accumulated 235,568 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 8.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Maple Mngmt reported 3.31% stake. Insight 2811 reported 1% stake. Art Llc has 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,410 shares. Snow Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 3,215 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vision Cap Management holds 0.78% or 20,148 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 4.92M shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Cambiar Limited Liability Company has invested 1.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $249,200 activity.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37,464 shares to 4.69 million shares, valued at $304.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) by 352,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO).

More notable recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 04/04: (BOOT) (TGI) (FC) Higher; (AQB) (DLTH) (SRYS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Triumph Group foresees no material impact from Boeing production cut – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks To Watch For April 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Triumph Group (TGI) to Sell Fabrications Business to Arlington Capital Partners – StreetInsider.com” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 05, 2019.