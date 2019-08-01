Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined While Edge Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Tillys (TLYS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Rk Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 4,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 80,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, down from 84,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $129.65. About 3.43M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The hedge fund held 418,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 338,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 94,926 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tilly’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLYS); 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 108,700 shares to 450,962 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 294,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 32,000 shares to 40,185 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 14,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).