Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined While Seaward Management Limited Partnership Lowered Its Position by $798,694; As Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Stock Price Declined, Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Upped Position

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 257,362 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.98 million, down from 263,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $129.5. About 6.91M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 35.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 3.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 13.15M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546.54M, up from 9.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 3.57M shares traded or 57.37% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,097 shares to 299,068 shares, valued at $33.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

