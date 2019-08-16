Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Murphy Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Synopsys (SNPS) Share Value Rose, Osterweis Capital Management Raised by $677,350 Its Position

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 5,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 90,108 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 96,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $131.32. About 1.46M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 168,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 163,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $129.56. About 153,819 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Everence accumulated 2,920 shares. Fort LP holds 0.56% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 23,954 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.06% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Rothschild & Co Asset Mngmt Us has 0.52% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 421,826 shares. Regions Fin Corporation owns 12,638 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 5,497 shares. New York-based Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.3% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp reported 54,965 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 36,280 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 6,294 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Contravisory Invest owns 63,437 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. 125 are owned by Ironwood Finance Llc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 82,690 shares to 160,305 shares, valued at $10.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 88,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,290 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 16,487 shares to 150,566 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 7,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

