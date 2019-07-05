Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Paradigm Asset Management Co Decreased Stake by $202.70 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Synopsys (SNPS) Market Value Rose, Origin Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Position by $782,000

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $132.99. About 300,981 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,850 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 billion, down from 30,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $140.95. About 906,430 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 468,842 shares. Veritable LP reported 0.01% stake. Bernzott reported 2.81% stake. Colony Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 175 are owned by Cornerstone Advsr. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.1% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 708,602 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 14,950 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 4,989 shares. Canandaigua State Bank & has 3,563 shares. Regentatlantic Limited holds 0.04% or 4,469 shares in its portfolio. 85,023 were accumulated by Nomura. Fil Limited reported 14 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 422,712 shares or 0.98% of the stock.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,150 shares to 50,350 shares, valued at $14.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) by 53,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $95.21M for 53.63 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Invest Counsel invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Axa, France-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 57,172 shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested in 816,875 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Moreover, Huntington State Bank has 1.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fort Washington Inc Oh holds 1.58% or 1.00M shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Lc has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Deltec Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 3,425 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen invested 3.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Puzo Michael J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 77,748 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 163,038 shares. Mar Vista Prtn Lc accumulated 706,634 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Howland Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 151,346 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Fulton Bancorporation Na accumulated 62,614 shares. Moreover, Everence Management Incorporated has 1.59% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.33B for 14.56 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.