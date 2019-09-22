Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Vontobel Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $33.16 Million as Market Value Declined; As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Share Price Rose, Holder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Lifted Position

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 168.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 43,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 68,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 25,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 2.04 million shares traded or 33.56% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 27/03/2018 – CA lmmo says needs details before weighing any Starwood offer; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 231,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222.08 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06M shares traded or 51.49% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 368,502 shares. Stifel Finance has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 60,548 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 0.04% or 2.54M shares. Cibc World Inc holds 0% or 21,980 shares. Miles invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Boston Ptnrs holds 2.22M shares. Round Table Services Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 551,570 are held by Legal And General Pcl. 287,621 were accumulated by Raymond James Finance Advisors. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 175,780 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 44,550 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amer Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 4,412 shares.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 492,940 shares to 4.42 million shares, valued at $50.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,612 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership has 255,708 shares. Hilltop holds 0.37% or 12,485 shares. Moreover, Vision Cap Mgmt has 0.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cincinnati Fin Corporation invested in 200,000 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Moreover, Spirit Of America Management has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Barnett And Inc holds 0.14% or 1,780 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 75,561 shares stake. Perritt Mgmt holds 4,667 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,930 shares. Charter Company accumulated 178,918 shares. The California-based Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Llc has invested 2.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Liability Co has 23,741 shares. Canal Insur holds 70,000 shares or 3.21% of its portfolio. Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.4% or 8,034 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Com reported 43,869 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

