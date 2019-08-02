Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Has Increased by Gemmer Asset Management Llc; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Abner Herrman & Brock Trimmed Position by $784,707

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 33.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 18,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 36,983 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 55,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 4.35M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.23. About 2.52 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Butensky & Cohen Fin Security holds 1.69% or 16,631 shares in its portfolio. 144,165 were reported by Cadinha And Co Limited Liability Co. Paragon Management Lc stated it has 3.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 50,370 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life. Beech Hill Advsrs Inc has invested 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). British Columbia Inv Management Corp has invested 1.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 2,072 shares. Zevin Asset Llc accumulated 0.24% or 5,163 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 8.14M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Delaware-based Green Valley Investors Ltd has invested 4.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westpac Bk holds 0% or 274,345 shares in its portfolio. Stratford Consulting Limited Company, a Texas-based fund reported 2,391 shares. Regal Advsrs Ltd Company holds 61,088 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. 14,109 are held by Brave Asset.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Could Turn Around After its Strong Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21,778 shares to 137,183 shares, valued at $21.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 22.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.