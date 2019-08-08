Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Charter Trust Company Cut Its Holding by $458,005; As Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Price Rose, St James Investment Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $12.75 Million

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 3,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 175,461 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.53 million, down from 178,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 6.21 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 141,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 537,266 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.85 million, down from 678,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $121.72. About 913,834 shares traded or 104.23% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

