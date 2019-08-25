Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Davidson Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Declined; As Regions Finl New (RF) Stock Price Rose, Sirios Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $13.72 Million Its Holding

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 2,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 128,425 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, down from 130,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 980,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 3.82 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.10 million, down from 4.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 12.17M shares traded or 2.49% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data System (NYSE:ADS) by 2,393 shares to 66,469 shares, valued at $11.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 53,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.12 million for 8.84 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 25,774 shares to 489,250 shares, valued at $122.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 86,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

