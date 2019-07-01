Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder West Chester Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $381,555 as Stock Rose; As Prudential Financial (PRU) Stock Value Rose, Holder Torray Has Increased Holding

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 2.10 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor

Torray Llc increased its stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by 274.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 13,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,014 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 4,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Prudential Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $101.87. About 487,885 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.04% or 716,461 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter has invested 1.25% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 13,845 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Olstein Mgmt LP has 65,000 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. National Asset Management Incorporated invested in 8,083 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested 0.32% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Ally Inc reported 60,000 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia holds 235,425 shares. Element Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 326 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny reported 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Opus Invest Inc reported 44,300 shares. 220,494 are held by Foundry Partners Lc. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.03% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 11,270 shares.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 69,963 shares to 181,214 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 2,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,683 shares, and cut its stake in Lonza Group Adr (LZAGY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.40 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.