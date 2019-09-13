Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined While Ally Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.87 Million; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Value Rose, Moore Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 5.05M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 516.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 925,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.94 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 2.19 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Bancorp Department holds 41,807 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital has 13,700 shares. Sky Invest Ltd Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 64,995 shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 0.16% or 250,245 shares in its portfolio. 1.08M were accumulated by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 24,030 are held by Cibc Bank Usa. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 3.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2,412 are owned by Hwg L P. Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.32% or 4,995 shares. Bellecapital Limited has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Indiana And Management, Indiana-based fund reported 12,913 shares. Prentiss Smith & Com owns 63,208 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 0.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Legacy Cap Prtn accumulated 2.45% or 39,548 shares.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $581.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bayer Ag (BAYRY).

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 300,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).