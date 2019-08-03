Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder West Chester Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position as Stock Value Declined; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Sand Hill Global Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,731 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 10.15M shares traded or 38.70% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce Communications reported 14,245 shares stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance invested in 37.88M shares or 6.75% of the stock. Boston Family Office Limited Co reported 136,564 shares. Barbara Oil Co owns 8.46% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 102,000 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa invested in 0.46% or 23,562 shares. Moreover, Bristol John W Inc has 2.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 540,858 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bar Harbor Services owns 73,946 shares for 5.76% of their portfolio. Torray Ltd accumulated 1.66% or 112,428 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 3,180 were reported by First Business Finance Services. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Com invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Charter Tru has 175,461 shares. Birmingham Company Al invested in 53,428 shares.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 762,882 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $74.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 98,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).