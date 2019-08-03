Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Boosted by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc; As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Share Price Declined, Holder Csu Producer Resources Has Lowered Its Holding by $960,500

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 532,053 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE INC PIF.TO – QTRLY TOTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $0.05; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Polaris Industries Inc., Provisional Acceptance of a Settlement Agreement and Order; 10/04/2018 – Polaris® Introduces Completely Reinvented 2019 RANGER CREW® XP 1000; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 16/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Acquires Fourth Dimension Engineering; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.05 TO $6.20 INCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries CEO calls new acquisition Boat Holdings ‘a great business’; 23/03/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES-APPROVED SALE OF INVESTMENTS/DISPOSAL OF ITS UNITS IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL SERVICES,POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES PTE LTD SINGAPORE

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 4.99M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suncoast Equity holds 0.14% or 4,445 shares in its portfolio. 20,338 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Hilton Capital Limited Liability has 191,069 shares for 3.61% of their portfolio. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,657 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Signature Estate Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 2,289 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi owns 2.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 116,744 shares. 35,351 are owned by Gfs Advisors Limited Liability Com. Baillie Gifford accumulated 103,146 shares. Aviance Ptnrs Limited invested in 23,855 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associate has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 34,851 were reported by New England & Mgmt. Leavell Investment Mgmt holds 42,746 shares. First State Bank Of Hutchinson owns 4,943 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Element Capital Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Portland Advisors Llc has 0.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80 million for 14.42 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.