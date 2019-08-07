Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Schmidt P J Investment Management Cut Stake; As Perrigo Co Plc (Put) (PRGO) Stock Rose, Melvin Capital Management LP Increased Holding by $1.17 Million

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 56,398 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 58,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $129.5. About 2.76M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (Put) (PRGO) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 24,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45M, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 532,497 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 29/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N : BARCLAYS CUTS TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO REPORTS FINAL FDA APPROVAL & PLANNED LAUNCH FOR STORE B; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC ULTRAVATE LOTION; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PROMIUS PHARMA LLC INITIATED PATENT LITIGATION ON MAY 22, 2018 IN COURT; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®; 11/04/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LAUNCH OF STORE BRAND OMEPRAZOLE DELAYED RELEASE ORALLY DISINTEGRATING TABLETS 20MG; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS FIRST TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VER; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO – EXPECTS TO RECEIVE A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM U.S. FDA REGARDING ITS ANDA FOR ITS GENERIC VERSION OF PROAIR INHALATION AEROSOL; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VERSION OF SERNIV; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo: Promius Pharma LLC Initiated Patent Litigation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp reported 22,582 shares stake. Geode Management Limited Liability Company has 1.79 million shares. Parametrica Management Ltd reported 11,194 shares stake. Element Management Lc reported 143,073 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 204,844 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 396,690 shares. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Stifel Fincl Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 12,316 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation reported 5,211 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 27,660 shares stake. American Intll Grp reported 71,324 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Limited Liability owns 101,922 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Financial Services reported 116 shares. Moreover, Systematic Fin Management Lp has 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 11,600 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turtle Beach Corp (Put) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Ltd Co owns 0.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 30,273 shares. Rech accumulated 6.13 million shares. 31,901 were accumulated by Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Lederer And Assoc Counsel Ca holds 2.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 19,760 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Com invested 0.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ironwood Management stated it has 4,441 shares. Asset holds 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 253,954 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 1.07% stake. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 254,118 shares. 201,177 are held by Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Company. Connable Office Inc has 0.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 23,245 shares. The Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc has invested 2.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wedge L Lp Nc has 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 283,812 shares. Fort Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.23% or 3,790 shares. Shikiar Asset Inc owns 3,926 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.