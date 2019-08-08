Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Independent Investors Has Lowered Position as Stock Value Declined; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Value Rose, Concorde Asset Management Has Raised by $310,716 Its Stake

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 4,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 3,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $231.2. About 456,355 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 4,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 83,785 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71M, down from 88,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 6.21M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,073 shares to 3,364 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,803 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO).

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paycom Is Too Rich For My Blood – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom Surges But These Analysts Remain Sidelined – Benzinga” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Johnson & Johnson Dropped 4% Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.