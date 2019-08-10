Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Pecaut & Company Boosted Position; As Omnicell (OMCL) Market Value Declined, Tributary Capital Management Upped Holding

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 2,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 34,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 4,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 330,204 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.69 million, up from 326,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 115,787 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,200 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp Com by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,700 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $200,567 activity.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.