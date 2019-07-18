Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Family Management Has Decreased Position by $402,822 as Shares Rose; As Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Goelzer Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,301 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 30,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $131.86. About 7.75M shares traded or 8.92% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 98,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 342,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, down from 440,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.07. About 996,416 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,879 shares to 28,078 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Tsushin accumulated 2.2% or 71,173 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 24,426 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca accumulated 17,883 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Moreover, Alta Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peak Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,199 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 840,187 shares. Culbertson A N And Company accumulated 73,026 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Camarda Fin Ltd Liability reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 0.44% stake. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 31,936 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 78,438 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Heritage Invsts Management holds 1.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 176,657 shares. Nuwave Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Maple Capital Mgmt holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 100,694 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.95 million activity. Another trade for 1,350 shares valued at $49,512 was bought by WHITMAN BURKE W.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,437 shares to 26,999 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 675,575 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 30,687 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 30.31 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 82,604 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Limited Company has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 25 shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Pggm Invs accumulated 0.49% or 2.53 million shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Cadence Comml Bank Na reported 44,322 shares stake. Sigma Planning reported 91,717 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 0.01% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 97,432 shares. American Intll Grp Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 407,355 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Rench Wealth Mngmt owns 83,622 shares.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 6.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.76 per share. OHI’s profit will be $152.30 million for 13.05 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.