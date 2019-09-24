Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Kbc Group Nv Has Raised Stake by $8.15 Million; As Olin (OLN) Share Price Declined, Beaconlight Capital Lifted Its Holding by $13.03 Million

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 196.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 620,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 936,418 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.52 million, up from 316,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 1.09 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 58,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 927,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.15 million, up from 868,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $132.44. About 1.98 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc (Call) by 2.95 million shares to 118,600 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 412,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (NYSE:FBHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. Shipp Earl L bought $4,479 worth of stock. Shares for $33,374 were bought by Alderman Heidi S on Wednesday, August 21. BUNCH C ROBERT bought $178,490 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 7. Sutton Scott McDougald bought $234,882 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by Smith Vince J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 44,706 shares to 312,927 shares, valued at $15.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,796 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).