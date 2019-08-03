Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holding Has Increased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Increased Position by $396,306

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 2,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 22,947 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 20,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 71,064 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, up from 67,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 792,652 shares to 13,723 shares, valued at $589,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 34,250 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $31.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.