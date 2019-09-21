Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Maintained by Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc; As Novo (NVO) Share Price Declined, Folketrygdfondet Has Decreased Stake

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 488,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.64M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $367.81 million, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06 million shares traded or 50.21% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 8,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.24 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267.67 million, down from 5.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 3.17M shares traded or 109.11% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 30/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 2nd Wk, Contrave Advances: Obesity; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, due to Menopause; 05/03/2018 REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS HELGE LUND WAS ELECTED BOARD CHAIRMAN AT AGM; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK AND EPIDESTINY TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT NOVO NORDISK HAS OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENCE TO EPIDESTINY’S SICKLE CELL DISEASE (SCD) PROGRAMME, EPI01; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial; 26/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk: FDA Approves Inclusion of Data From Safety Outcomes Trial in Tresiba Label; 27/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 237,119 shares to 372 shares, valued at $11,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 320,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.00M shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Lp has 0.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 32,543 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited accumulated 846,153 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Portland Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8,666 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 27,421 are held by M Hldg Securities Inc. Pure Advisors reported 0.08% stake. Waters Parkerson & Communications Limited Company holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 156,525 shares. Triangle Wealth holds 23,909 shares. Patten Gru Inc Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 25,725 shares. Advsr Asset, Colorado-based fund reported 243,474 shares. Fidelity National Fin reported 1.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chase Investment Counsel invested in 1,960 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 1.21M were accumulated by Envestnet Asset. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Ltd Co reported 2.50 million shares stake. Private Harbour Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.56% or 3,926 shares.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.49B for 21.35 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

