Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Boosted by Maryland Capital Management; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined, Montecito Bank & Trust Has Raised Stake

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 3,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 35,002 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, up from 31,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71M shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 873 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, up from 1,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions. $NFLX; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 14/03/2018 – Netflix says 70% of its streams end up on connected TVs instead of phones, tablets or PCs:; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former NSA Under President Obama Susan Rice To Its Board Of Directors — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 4,080 shares to 105,683 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,379 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Punch stated it has 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alley Com Lc invested in 5,075 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Iberiabank reported 80,432 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 6,850 shares. Horrell Cap Management stated it has 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bb&T reported 433,316 shares. Moreover, Trustco Commercial Bank Corp N Y has 4.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 61,088 were accumulated by Regal Inv Advsrs Llc. Signature & Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 2,289 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. South State accumulated 116,771 shares. Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 81,332 were reported by Kidder Stephen W. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.3% or 192,350 shares. Connable Office holds 23,245 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 40,659 shares to 18,276 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 27,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,336 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Us Multifactor Fund.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 486 were accumulated by First Personal Financial Service. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.49% or 263,361 shares. Bp Pcl stated it has 21,000 shares. 18,678 were accumulated by Qs Limited Liability Corporation. The Hawaii-based Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Scotia Capital Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.54% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability owns 0.88% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 700 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 61,100 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.59% or 431,006 shares in its portfolio. Cadian Mngmt LP reported 88,000 shares stake. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Co holds 805 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc invested in 0.05% or 629 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.24 million shares. First Allied Advisory Service stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).