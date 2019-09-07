Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Maintained by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company; As Netease Com Adr (NTES) Stock Value Declined, Holder Inverness Counsel Has Lowered by $4.52 Million Its Stake

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Netease Com Inc Adr (NTES) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 18,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 22,337 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 41,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Netease Com Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $278.81. About 1.18 million shares traded or 75.93% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 777.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 91,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 103,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47M, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 30,000 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $45.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 754,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,145 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.92 million were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Stoneridge Ptnrs Limited Co accumulated 27,516 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 55,312 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Llc owns 19,786 shares. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation holds 100% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13.00 million shares. 46,243 are owned by Baxter Bros. Swift Run Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.26% or 2,000 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fruth Investment Mngmt has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baldwin Investment Management Limited Liability reported 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ancora Advsr Limited Co has invested 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 13.58 million shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Moreover, Twin Cap Mgmt has 1.52% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 220,092 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 80,452 shares. Fisher Asset Management Llc holds 2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 11.34 million shares.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $281.69M for 29.79 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,048 shares to 9,944 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 178,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.